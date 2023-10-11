New multi-channel ad campaign to land this week

Wish Unveils Early Holiday ‘Gift Guide’ Campaign as Festive Preparations Kick Off Wish Unveils Early Holiday ‘Gift Guide’ Campaign as Festive Preparations Kick Off

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, this week will begin rolling out a new brand campaign to raise awareness of Wish as the ultimate destination for holiday gifting.

The multi-channel, multi-market campaign showcases a captivating array of quirky gadgets, entertaining games, stylish fashion items, and delightful home decor products, all available on Wish to add a touch of joy to your life.

From this week, the ads will begin appearing across digital platforms, streaming services and radio in Wish’s key markets, to tie in with the peak holiday planning and shopping frenzy. They will also be carried across the Wish app, emails and social media platforms. Visit here for a sneak peek of one of the ads, which will run until the end of October.

Commenting on the campaign, Jackie Gulliver, VP of Marketing at Wish, said, “Our customers are leading increasingly busy lives and, with that, we’ve observed a noticeable trend of holiday preparations beginning earlier. That’s why we’ve unveiled our gift guide recommendations ahead of schedule this year. We want to assist our customers in staying ahead of the curve and snap up some fantastic deals with time to spare.”

As part of the campaign, Wish will be collaborating with a range of talented content creators to extend the campaign’s reach.

Wish invites shoppers around the world to join in and celebrate the joy of giving at wish.com.

Earlier this year, Wish introduced flat rate shipping to customers in its major markets. The flat rate shipping fee is applied to all eligible items1 over $10, at no additional cost to merchants.

About Wish:

Wish (ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to merchants all over the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on X (formerly Twitter ) and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Carys Comerford-Green, Wish

press@wish.com

IR Contact:

Ralph Fong, Wish

ir@wish.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish’s outlook; priorities; strategic direction; range of products available; extent of promotional campaign and discounts offered; applicability of flat rate shipping; quotes by management; business operations; and growth initiatives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea0f15c6-c352-49c0-bfd4-9b823256bbca

________________

1 Eligible products are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible items will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.