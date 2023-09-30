The global cloud based drug discovery platform market size is projected to reach USD 6348.36 million by 2030 from its value USD 2351.45 million in 2022, at CAGR of 13.16% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Drug Discovery & Development And Drug Manufacturing), By Cloud Type (Hybrid, Private, And Public Cloud), By End-User (Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Companies, And Others), By Service Type (Infrastructure As Service, Platform As A Service, And Software As A Service), And By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market size was valued at about USD 2351.45 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.16% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 6348.36 million by 2030.”

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cloud-based-drug-discovery-platform-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market Overview:

Cloud-based drug discovery platform alludes to the modern approach to research and development in the pharmaceutical industry that utilizes cloud computing and data analytics technology to enhance the drug discovery processes. This platform provides a vast array of tools and capabilities necessary to correlate with diverse aspects of drug discovery and development.

These make the processes more collaborative, cost-effective, and efficient. The cloud-based drug discovery platform offers secure data storage solutions that help pharmaceutical companies and research institutions manage the vast amount of clinical, chemical, and biological data.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2351.45 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 6348.36 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 13.16% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Schrodinger, DNAnexus, ChemAxon, CDD Vault, Benchling, Insilico Medicine, Atomwise, OpenEye Scientific Software, Chemical Computing Group, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Evidentic, and Others. Segments Covered By Application, By Cloud Type, By End User, By Service Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cloud-based-drug-discovery-platform-market

Key Insights from Primary Research

Increasing research and development costs are driving the growth of the global cloud-based drug discovery platform market.

Based on the application, the drug discovery and development segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of cloud type, the public cloud services segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

Based on the end users, the pharmaceutical companies segment is the fastest-growing segment of the global market.

Based on the service type, the platform as a service (PaaS) segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Increasing research and development costs are likely to drive the growth of the global market.

The pharmaceutical sector is facing an increasing cost for the research and development process, along with extended drug development timelines. However, the cloud-based platform provides the industry with a cost-effective solution by eradicating the need for on-premises infrastructure and the research optimization procedure.

In addition, the accumulation of clinical, pharmaceutical, and biological data creates a high demand for data storage solutions, which is anticipated to increase the demand for cloud platforms that provide a robust analytic tool to manage large datasets with ease.

Furthermore, the escalating complexity of the drug discovery process is likely to spur growth in the cloud-based drug discovery platform market over the next few years. Clinical trial designs, optimization of lead compounds, identification of suitable drug targets, and modeling capabilities are some of the benefits provided by cloud-based computational resources, which are likely to increase the popularity of these platforms.

Browse the full “Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Drug Discovery & Development And Drug Manufacturing), By Cloud Type (Hybrid, Private, And Public Cloud), By End-User (Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Companies, And Others), By Service Type (Infrastructure As Service, Platform As A Service, And Software As A Service), And By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cloud-based-drug-discovery-platform-market

Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market: Segmentation

The global cloud-based drug discovery platform market can be segmented into application, cloud type, end user, service type, and region.

By application, the market can be segmented into drug discovery & development and drug manufacturing. The drug discovery and development segment are projected to swipe the largest share of the cloud-based drug discovery platform industry. The segment primarily focuses on cloud-based platforms, which are of high importance during the early stages of drug development, starting from target identification to pre-clinical research and trial designs.

By cloud type, the market can be segmented into hybrid, private, and public cloud. The public cloud services segment is likely to dominate the global cloud-based drug discovery platform market during the forecast period. By end-user, the market can be segmented into contract research organizations, biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies, and others. The pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

By service type, the market can be segmented into infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service. The platform as a service (PaaS) segment accounts for the largest share of the cloud-based drug discovery platform industry. It offers an easy deployment environment on the cloud, including the services and tools required for application development integration and data management.

Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the global market.

In the global market for cloud-based drug discovery platforms, North America is a prominent region that is anticipated to grow swiftly over the forecast period. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the region will likely contribute significantly to the expansion of the regional market.

In addition, prominent nations such as the United States and Canada are becoming centers of pharmaceutical research and development. Therefore, cloud-based platforms are likely to experience significant growth in the region. Increasing investments in research and development to expedite the drug discovery and development processes dominate the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit a positive growth rate with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The escalating demand for innovative drug development solutions in the region is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the regional market.

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cloud-based-drug-discovery-platform-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform market include;

Schrodinger

DNAnexus

ChemAxon

CDD Vault

Benchling

Insilico Medicine

Atomwise

OpenEye Scientific Software

Chemical Computing Group

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Evidentic

The global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform market is segmented as follows:

By Application Segment Analysis

Drug Discovery & Development

Drug Manufacturing

By Cloud Type Segment Analysis

Hybrid

Private

Public Cloud

By End User Segment Analysis

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Service Type Segment Analysis

Infrastructure As A Service

Platform As A Service

Software As A Service

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/cloud-based-drug-discovery-platform-market

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Industry?

What segments does the Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Tumor Ablation Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Prostate Cancer), By Technology (Microwave Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Irreversible Electroporation Ablation, Cryoablation, and Others), By Treatment (Surgical Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation, and Percutaneous Ablation), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030: https://www.fnfresearch.com/tumor-ablation-market

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Route Of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, and Topical), By Drug Class (Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), and Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030: https://www.fnfresearch.com/psoriatic-arthritis-market

Respiratory Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Disease (Bronchitis, Lung Cancer, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Tuberculosis, Asthma, and Others), By Test Type (OSA Diagnostic Tests, Mechanical Tests, Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests, and Imaging Tests), By Products and Services (Instrument & Devices, Assays & Reagents, and Service & Software), By End-User (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030: https://www.fnfresearch.com/respiratory-diagnostics-market

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By End-User (Academic Research Institutes, Bio-Pharmaceutical Industries, Food & Feed Industry, Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)), By Product (Industrial, Medical, Food & Feed Products, and Alcohol Beverages), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030: https://www.fnfresearch.com/microbial-fermentation-technology-market

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Stroke (Ischemic Stroke (Blood Clot), Hemorrhagic Stroke (Rupturing of Arteries) and Transient Ischemic Attack), By Device (Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices, Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices, Stent Retrievers, Aspiration Devices, and Ultrasound Assisted Devices), Application (Coronary Arteries, Peripheral Arteries, and Cerebral Arteries), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-clot-retrieval-devices-market

MRI Contrast Media Agents Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Paramagnetic Agents and Superparamagnetic Agents), By Type (Clinical and Preclinical), By Application (Gastrointestinal, Intravenous, Hepatobiliary, Neurological Imaging, and Others), By End-use (Hospitals and Imaging Centers), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030: https://www.fnfresearch.com/mri-contrast-media-agents-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com