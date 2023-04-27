[203+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the global veterinary procedure lights market size was worth at around USD 300 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 540 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Midmark Corporation, Daray Medical, Shor-Line, Burton Medical Products, Dr. Mach, SIMEON Medical, Steris Corporation, Superlumin, DRE Medical, Luxtel, Technik, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc., Coopet, Vetlux, MDS Medical, VSSI Veterinary Surgical Solutions, Inc., Dispomed, US Vet, Sunnex MedicaLights, Coolview Medical, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Veterinary Procedure Lights Market By End-User (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers, And Others), By Product Type (Frontal Binocular Microscope & Headlights, Examination Lights, And Surgery Lights), By Modality (Wall Mount, Floor Stand, Double Head Ceiling Mount, And Single Head Ceiling Mount), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global veterinary procedure lights market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 300 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 540 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report analyzes the global veterinary procedure lights market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the veterinary procedure lights industry.

What are Veterinary Procedure Lights? How big is the Veterinary Procedure Lights Industry?

Veterinary Procedure Lights Market Overview:

Veterinarians use lighting systems to efficiently carry out their duties, and these lights are used during numerous veterinary procedures. These lights are crucial for surgical procedures or diagnostic procedures because they allow veterinarians to view their surroundings properly and do their work with precision. Wall-mounted lights, ceiling-mounted lights, and ceiling-mounted lights are only a few of the goods offered by the fraternity. They can be flexible in terms of temperature, colour, brightness, and adjustability, allowing veterinarians to alter the illumination to their own requirements.

The sector is expanding for a variety of important reasons, including the rising number of pet owners worldwide. However, it also has some growth limitations, and it’s anticipated that throughout the projection period, it would confront particular difficulties. Due to the presence of numerous major and newer smaller firms offering a wide variety of goods and services, the sector is quite competitive.

Industry Growth Factors:

Growing rate of pet ownership to boost market demand

Due to the continually rising prevalence of pet ownership all over the world, the market for veterinary process lights is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR. Many people now choose to adopt various kinds of animals. Some of these adoption initiatives are driven by personal preferences, but others are prompted by medical needs, particularly in the case of patients who require the aid of companion animals. In addition, a lot of people are making investments in the construction of sizable farmlands that can serve as homes for various animals, particularly cattle and poultry.

Restrictions

Limited adoption is a trend in emerging countries that limits the market’s expansion

Numerous developing or poor countries lack the required veterinary infrastructure, which results in a substantial imbalance between the demand and supply of the related products. These nations typically lack the resources needed to construct sophisticated setups that make use of cutting-edge lighting equipment. Even in countries with such a setup, there are many fewer of these units than in developed countries.

Additionally, the high cost of repair and maintenance, together with the expense of modern lighting systems, serves as a significant development restraint for the global market for veterinary process lights.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 300 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 540 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.1% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Midmark Corporation, Daray Medical, Shor-Line, Burton Medical Products, Dr. Mach, SIMEON Medical, Steris Corporation, Superlumin, DRE Medical, Luxtel, Technik, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc., Coopet, Vetlux, MDS Medical, VSSI Veterinary Surgical Solutions, Inc., Dispomed, US Vet, Sunnex MedicaLights, Coolview Medical, and Others. Segments Covered By End-User, Product Type, Modality, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Veterinary Procedure Lights Market: Segmentation Insights

The global veterinary procedure lights market is segmented based on end-user, product type, modality, and region.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, veterinary diagnostic centers, and others. Given that the businesses falling under these categories serve as the main providers of medical care for all different kinds and species of animals, the veterinary clinics and hospitals category experienced the biggest increase in 2022. These facilities are well-equipped to handle every area of animal health and perform simple or sophisticated surgical procedures more successfully. Particularly in cases where particular diagnostic procedures are performed, veterinary diagnostic facilities may play a crucial role. Costs for a basic LED test light range from $200 to $500.

Based on product type, the veterinary procedure lights industry segments are frontal binoculars, microscope & headlights, examination lights, and surgery lights.

Based on modality, the global market is divided into wall mount, floor stand, double head ceiling mount, and single head ceiling mount. The market had the highest growth in the wall mount and ceiling mount segments in 2022, while the demand for lights with various modalities varies depending on the end use. Wall mount lights are typically utilized in operating rooms or smaller clinics as a fixed source of lighting or illumination. Ceiling lights are suspended from the ceiling and offer greater flexibility, motion, and illumination. A simple veterinary clinic can be established for as little as $50,000 on average.

The global veterinary procedure lights market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Product Type

Frontal Binocular Microscope & Headlights

Examination Lights

Surgery Lights

By Modality

Wall Mount

Floor Stand

Double Head Ceiling Mount

Single Head Ceiling Mount

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global veterinary procedure lights market include –

Midmark Corporation

Daray Medical

Shor-Line

Burton Medical Products

Dr. Mach

SIMEON Medical

Steris Corporation

Superlumin

DRE Medical

Luxtel

Technik

Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc.

Coopet

Vetlux

MDS Medical

VSSI Veterinary Surgical Solutions Inc.

Dispomed

US Vet

Sunnex MedicaLights

Coolview Medical

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the veterinary procedure lights market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the veterinary procedure lights market size was valued at around US$ 300 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 540 million by 2030.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing rate of pet ownership

Based on modality segmentation, wall mounted was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, veterinary hospitals were the leading users in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Veterinary Procedure Lights industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Veterinary Procedure Lights Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Veterinary Procedure Lights Industry?

What segments does the Veterinary Procedure Lights Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Veterinary Procedure Lights Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by End-User, Product Type, Modality, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Insights:

North America to dominate global market

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the global veterinary procedure lights market due to expanding animal adoption and expenditures in modern veterinary technologies and systems. The regional market benefits from numerous significant firms and high-level veterinary competence. Europe’s animal welfare and medical care initiatives drive growth.

Europe’s future growth depends on increased disposable income, spending on animal care centres, and equipping veterinarians with new instruments. Asia-Pacific expansion will be driven by veterinary infrastructure in Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In February 2023, the Union government of India announced that it will spend INR 63 crore on a project to build a cow sanctuary in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state of the country. The institute setup is the responsibility of the national dairy development board and the state is regarded as the leading region for stray cattle. The UP government has already provided 52-hectare land for this cause

In April 2022, Dispomed announced its acquisition of ARVS. The teams from both companies will now focus on providing the veterinary sector with the best medical equipment and devices to improve animal care in Western Canada. The acquisition is strengthened Dispomed’s hold over the industry

In September 2019, DARAY Medical, a UK-based manufacturer, announced the extension of its existing range of surgical lights. The new addition is regarded as the most versatile form of light ever created by the company

