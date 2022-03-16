With 50% Revenue and Double-digit Growth GI Endoscopy to Remain Hotspot in the Endoscopy Devices Market, Concludes Fact.MR

Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis By Device Type (Endoscopes, Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Operative Devices), By Application (Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Bronchoscopy), By End-Use & Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Endoscopy Devices Market revenues were estimated at US$ 44.8 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 113.8 Bn. GI Endoscopy being the prominent application accounts for an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 42 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

The key reasons driving the market’s growth include a growing inclination for less intrusive procedures, higher adoption of endoscopes for treatment and diagnostics, and technological advancements resulting in improved applications. The expanding requirement for endoscopic devices in therapeutic and diagnostic procedures, as well as the increased prevalence of age-related illnesses, are some of the factors driving market growth. With the constant surge in global geriatric population, medical conditions requiring endoscopic intervention, such as pelvic abscess, liver abscess, endometriosis, gall stones, and intestinal perforation, have become more common. These factors have been necessitating the demand for endoscopy devices.

Get an Idea about the Offerings of Our Endoscopy Devices Market

Report from this Brochure at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7185

Endoscopy Devices Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered • North America • Latin America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East • Africa Key Market Segments Covered • Endoscopy Devices • Application • End-use • Region Key Companies Profiled • Olympus Corporation • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation • Stryker Corporation • Boston Scientific Corporation • Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG • Pentax Medical • Hoya Corporation • Johnson & Johnson • Medtronic Plc • Medrobotics Corporation • Richard Wolf GmbH • Smith & Nephew Plc

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Endoscopy Devices Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 48.5 Bn by 2022.

The Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy segment, is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 10.0% during the forecast period.

United states projected to remain the most dominant country with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 20.4 Bn.

The market in Japan is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

“Endoscopy allows for surgeries on more vulnerable patients, such as the elderly, as well as treatment of more difficult conditions, such as cancer. Endoscopy has a number of advantages, including reduced post-operative pain and complications, a faster recovery, a lighter anesthetic, and a shorter hospital stay.” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

To learn more about Endoscopy Devices Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7185

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, and major competitors have used a variety of techniques to boost their endoscopic device market share. Product introduction, product development, product approval, and acquisition have been the key initiatives to expand market hold.

Besides, firms are also attempting to develop distinct differentiation in endoscopic systems based on their use as the industry progresses. Various client groups are migrating toward optimum vision systems that integrate endoscope and camera due to the demands of high-quality imaging and operative capabilities.

In 2021, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation announced the introduction of the ELUXEO 7000X System, an innovative audiovisual imaging technology. This platform facilitates real-time visualization of the haemoglobin-oxygen saturation levels in tissues during the endoluminal imaging and/or laparoscopic procedures.

In 2020, Pentax Medical announced the 2020 launch of a new line of ultrasound video gastroscopes known as the J10. This food tool has ergonomic shape and ease of handling, enhanced maneuverability, and better image quality to help meet both market and clinical needs.

Get Customization on this Endoscopy Devices Market

Report for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7185

Revenue of Endoscopy Devices Markets from 2017 to 2021 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2022 to 2032

The growing preference for less invasive procedures, the increased acceptance of endoscopes for treatment and diagnostics, and technical improvements resulting in better applications are the primary factors driving the market’s rise. However, the market’s expansion is hampered by scarcity of qualified technicians and infections induced by a paucity of endoscopes.

Owing to this, Endoscopy Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the coming 10 years.

As per the Endoscopy Devices Market research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, market value of the Endoscopy Devices Market increased at around 7.6% CAGR.

Endoscopy Devices Market was valued at US$ 44.8 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Endoscopy Devices Market revenue would increase 2.3X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 113.8 Bn by 2032.

In terms of Application, Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy accounts for the highest projected growth rate of 10.0% as compared to other segments and sub segments.

In terms of segment Endoscopy Devices, sub segment Endoscopes accounts for the highest projected CAGR of 11.1% over the other sub segments during the forecast period.

U.S. is the dominant region in Endoscopy Devices Markets with absolute dollar growth opportunity of around US$ 20 Bn.

Covid-19 impacted the market’s growth during the pandemic with mixed results owing to changing rules about surgical treatments, especially minimally invasive procedures, and supply chain disruptions. According to an international study of endoscopists published in Elsevier Public Health Emergency Collection in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 85% of consumers who participated in the study reduced procedure volume by more than 50%, and approximately 2.45% completely stopped their endoscopy services.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7185

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Endoscopy Devices Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Endoscopy Devices Market in terms of Endoscopy Devices (Endoscopes, Endoscopy Visualization Systems, Endoscopy Visualization Component, Operative Devices), Application (GI Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Gynaecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, Laryngoscopy, Other Applications), End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other end-uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Points Covered in Endoscopy Devices Market Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2032)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Endoscopy Devices Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Check out more studies related to Healthcare Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Prominent Growth Drivers Influencing the Mental Health Apps – Over the past century, experts and business leaders have continually stressed the importance of mental health and well-being for employees of various industries. Schools and institutes are partnering with app developers to help students cope with stress while studying.

Demand Analysis of Liposuction Surgery Devices – Increased awareness regarding new cosmetic treatments in the developed economies, such as North America is one of the major driving factors of liposuction surgery devices. In addition, the integration of modern technology and the adoption of technologically advanced surgical devices are fueling the market growth.

High Amniotic Membrane Prices to Hamper the Market in the Forecast Period – The high amniotic membrane treatment costs is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. As per a study published in Clinical Ophthalmology Journal in 2020, there is a higher risk of being infected with diseases such as; Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, HIV, and Prion.

Demand Analysis of Animal Vaccines Market Projections for 2022 to 2032–

In the recent past, there have been numerous instances of outbreaks of various zoonotic diseases, both among animal as well as their transmission to humans. Hence, emphasis on animal vaccines has acquired major importance.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583