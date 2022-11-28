Europe Market For Nonylphenol Is Expected To Experience A CAGR Of 4.1% By 2032

Rockville, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Nonylphenol market was estimated to be worth around US$ 1.3 Billion by 2021. According to Fact.MR analysis, with the increasing uses of Nonylphenol in various industries worldwide, the market is expected to reach a worth of about US$ 2.3 Billion by the end of 2032, with a projected CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 – 2032. During 2015 to 2021, the Market experienced a growth of 5.7%.

Increasing use of Nonylphenol in the production of chemicals propels the global Demand for Nonylphenol

Nonylphenol often undergoes further processing to create nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPE), which is why it is mostly utilized as emulsifiers, detergents, antioxidants, and cleansers in a variety of other industrial applications. In the oilfield chemical industry, nonylphenol ethoxylates are used to demulsify crude oil and lessen surface tension in water, which helps in the removal of dirt particles from the surface. Production of phenolic oxides, phenolic resins, epoxy resins, paints, and additives for the mining and tyre industries all use nonylphenol as a chemical intermediary or precursor

Competitive Landscape

The Nonylphenol market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous players. There are only a few key players which dominate the market globally. The key companies operating in the Nonylphenol market are Huntsman, India Glycols, Solvay S.A., Laufer Group, Polimeri, Stepan Company, SI Group, Dover Chemical, Eni, Sasol, PCC Group, Sabic, CMFC, FUCC, Daqing Zhonglan, Jiangsu Jiafeng, Cangzhou DCFC, Jiangsu Lingfei, and CNPC Jilin Beifang.

Some of the recent developments by the key providers of Nonylphenol are as follows :

In March 2022, SI Group stated that it has boosted manufacturing capacity for the antioxidants with hindered phenolic ester ETHANOXTM 4716 and NAUGARDTM PS48 at its site in Jinshan, China.

SI Group stated that it has boosted manufacturing capacity for the antioxidants with hindered phenolic ester ETHANOXTM 4716 and NAUGARDTM PS48 at its site in Jinshan, China. In September 2021, Huntsman Corporation and KPX Chemical, announced the formation of a joint venture known as KPX HUNTSMAN POLYURETHANES AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD (KHPUA). From a specialized polyurethane production facility at KPX Chemical’s Ulsan factory. The joint venture will develop and offer cutting-edge polyurethane system solutions to Korean automakers. The operations started at the end of October of the same year.

China Continues Being the Largest Revenue Stream for Nonylphenol Market

Nonylphenol market in China is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 160.3 Mn by 2032. From 2015 to 2021, the market revenue through China grew at a CAGR of 5.1% , while between 2022 and 2032, it is predicted to witness a CAGR of 4.8%. As of August 2022, 90,237 suppliers from China exported 6.3 million shipments of nonylphenol. Most of China’s nonylphenol exports go to Vietnam, the United States, and Costa Rica.

Key Segments Covered in Nonylphenol Market Survey

By Grade : Industrial Grade Reagent Grade

By End-use Industry : Chemicals Textile Leather Personal care and Cosmetic Food and Beverage Agriculture Others

By Region : North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa Latin America



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Nonylphenol Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Nonylphenol Market by Grade (Industrial Grade and Reagent Grade); by Top End-Use Industry (Chemicals, Textile, Leather, Personal Care & Cosmetic, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, and Others), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

