With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 200 Percent, Raincatcher Ranks No. 10 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Rocky Mountain Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The award follows being ranked No. 376 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021, and previously being noted as a best workplace and the best business brokerage

DENVER, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine revealed that Raincatcher is No. 10 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“It’s a great honor to have been recognized yet again by Inc. and to be a part of this prestigious list,” says Raincatcher CEO, Marla DiCarlo. “Last year, we were ranked No. 376 in the Inc. 5000 List, and have previously been named the best business brokerage and a best workplace by this incredible industry publication. It is affirming for us to be recognized repeatedly for our different approach to the business brokerage industry.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 60 private companies had an average growth rate of 252% percent, and, in 2020 alone, they added 4,176 jobs and nearly $1 billion to the Rocky Mountain region’s economy. Companies based in the Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho, and Vail, Colorado, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found here .

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, Raincatcher uses the latest technologies and integrated digital marketing to connect the most qualified buyers with its sellers. Founded in 2011, the company has been nationally recognized as #1 best business brokerage by Inc. Magazine, named a 2020 Best Workplace by Inc., and awarded #376 on the Inc. 5000 List in 2021. Raincatcher’s core mission is to serve the small businesses community. It has an award-winning business brokerage team and mergers & acquisitions team that can also support small to large-scale transactions.

More about Raincatcher, Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

