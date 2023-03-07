Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list had an average growth rate of 174 percent.

TAMPA, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real Time Technologies (RT²), a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), payments, business intelligence, and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry, has been named No. 86 on the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“Real Time Technologies is honored to be named as one of the Inc. Southeast’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Omar Azrag, CEO and President of RT². “We expect our rapid growth to continue as we look to cement our position as the market leaders in the provision of enterprise software solutions to the wireless industry. Our customers remain at the center of everything we develop and deliver, and we are determined to ensure they can spend more time on their business than in their business when it comes to their retail distribution and the delivery of world class service at point-of-sale.”

Real Time Technologies is a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), payments, business intelligence and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry. RT² is the largest wireless retail management provider in the U.S. with over 13,000 wireless retailer locations nationwide, where $10 billion of transactions are completed on its platforms. With its recent acquisition of the IAS payments business from InComm, RT² now also serves expanded geographies in Canada and Puerto Rico.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 200 private companies had an average growth rate of 673 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 25,844 jobs and nearly $7 billion to the Southeast region’s economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama and Covington, Louisiana areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About Real Time Technologies (RT²)

RT² offers the most flexible cutting-edge Retail Management Solutions that encompass sales, inventory management, frontline employee management & engagement, business intelligence, and digital automation tools for the wireless space. We support Fortune 500 companies unify their customer experience and remove pain points across multiple retail touch points. RT² prides itself on fostering a family culture and a dynamic work environment where team members are set up to make meaningful contributions across the organization. Learn more at www.rt2.com .

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS