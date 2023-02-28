Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list had an average growth rate of 414 percent

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine today revealed that Strategus is No.54 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Rocky Mountain private companies, based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. This is the second time Strategus has been recognized with this prestigious honor. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“We are thrilled to be honored with this recognition and again be joining such an exclusive group of companies who merit inclusion on the coveted Inc. 5000,” said David Miles, CEO of Strategus. “This is really a testament to the strength of our team and our commitment to growth, regardless of whatever macro economic challenges there may be.”

“We’re fortunate to be able to operate within and capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunity that CTV marketplace represents,” said Todd Porch, President, Strategus. “2022 was a year in which we firmly established ourselves as leaders in the industry. Our customers come to us for forward-looking solutions and our team delivers the innovation and execution they require.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 60 private companies had an average growth rate of 414 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 3,399 jobs and nearly $1.3 billion to the Rocky Mountain region’s economy. Companies based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho and Vail, Colorado had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/rocky-mountain starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Strategus, the technology company creating innovative solutions for programmatic CTV advertising campaigns, revolutionized the advertising industry by running the first-ever programmatic CTV campaign in 2015 and it continues to push the industry forward with its CTV expertise and experience. The Strategus platform delivers audience-centric campaigns to CTVs and other streaming devices by leveraging premium data partnerships, curated publisher deals, and custom audience targeting techniques. As an innovation leader in data-driven CTV advertising, Strategus provides a full suite of managed services including attribution, targeting, optimization, reporting, and analysis.

