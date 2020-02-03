With acquittal assured, Trump lawyers blast Democrats in impeachment trial

With acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting U.S. President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial urged the Senate on Monday to convict him to show no president is above the law while his legal team called the case against him politically motivated, reckless and baseless.
