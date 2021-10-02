With Alignment Health Plan, Arizona Residents in Pima and Maricopa Counties Can Access More $0 Premium, Benefits-Rich Medicare Health Coverage in 2022

PHOENIX and ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the first time, Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Healthcare, is offering HMO and PPO plan options, 24/7 concierge services and a benefits “black card” to nearly 1 million Medicare-eligible seniors in Maricopa and Pima counties1 during Medicare’s annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the population of 65 and older is increasing at a faster clip than the state’s general population. By 2050, Arizona’s older adult population is projected to be 2,422,186, a 174 percent increase from the 883,014 measured in 2010. And the proportion of the older Hispanic population will increase by 17 percent while White non-Hispanic group is expected to decrease 23 percent from 2010 to 2050.2

“We’re excited to expand our services and benefits to the fast-growing population of seniors in Arizona,” said Rajesh Shrestha, president, new markets and chief business officer, Alignment Healthcare. “We believe seniors who join Alignment Health Plan for the first time will find our plans to not only be rich in benefits, but that our top-notch coordinated care and services will improve both their health experience and outcomes.”

Affordable and Accessible Plans for 2022

Medicare-eligible residents of Maricopa and Pima counties can choose from three Alignment plan options, including the ONE, or “el ÚNICO” in Spanish, a $0 premium HMO designed to serve the Hispanic community with $0 copays for primary care and specialist visits, as well as a $25 monthly over-the-counter (OTC) credit, redeemable at participating retailers across the country.

Alignment is also offering its Heart & Diabetes chronic condition special needs plan (C-SNP) for Pima and Maricopa residents who have a qualifying chronic condition. While the special needs plan shares some similar benefits to the ONE, it also offers differentiated ones, such as $0 copays for acute hospital stays, greater coverage for durable medical equipment, a $0 personal emergency response system and a $40 monthly OTC allowance.

Rounding out Alignment’s new offerings in Arizona, the AVA® (PPO) plan is powered by Alignment’s proprietary AVA® data and technology platform, offering the flexibility and convenience of seeing a doctor out of network or a specialist without a referral with access to virtual care. The plan includes $0 monthly premium and $0 vision and hearing exam visits.

Medicare beneficiaries who enroll with Alignment Health Plan will have access to its top-tier, broad network of providers, which include Abrazo Health, Arizona Care Network, Arizona Priority Care, CareMore Health, Carondelet Health Network and Dignity Health.

The Alignment Difference

Alignment Health Plan members will also have access to supplemental benefits that go beyond traditional Medicare coverage by addressing everyday social needs that directly affect health, such as food insecurity, loneliness and lack of transportation. To support seniors who may be facing these challenges, Alignment Health Plan offers companion care, grocery allowances, pet care, pest control and non-emergency clinical transportation in select plans to eligible members. While these benefits vary by plan, all Alignment members have access to a concierge support team that can connect them to a board-certified doctor by phone or video, schedule medical appointments, arrange transportation and answer health care questions⁠ 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all with a single phone number.

For more information about the company’s plans and offerings, please visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com .

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

1 970,050 as of September 2021, https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systemsstatistics-trends-and-reportsmcradvpartdenroldatama-state-county/ma-statecounty-penetration-2021-09

2 https://pub.azdhs.gov/health-stats/report/aging/aia-report.pdf