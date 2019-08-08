With an eye on Russia, China and a horse, Pentagon chief visits Mongolia

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper met senior Mongolian leaders on Thursday in a rare visit to the strategically important nation as the Pentagon seeks to implement its strategy of focusing on countering China and Russia.
