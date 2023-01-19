Market Study on Glycomic Therapeutics: Increase in demand for Cancer Diagnostics to Surge the Adoption of Glycomic Therapeutics

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global glycomic therapeutics market is valued at US$ 124,439 million as of 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% during the period 2022-2032, and by 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 551,756 million.

The application of glycomic therapeutics is mainly driven by the need to develop convenient cancer diagnostics methods.

Furthermore, there is a surging demand for personal medication, which presents a huge opportunity for the market.

There has been a surge in the number of lifestyle diseases like BP, hypertension, diabetes, etc. This as well might surge the sales of glycomic therapeutics during the forecast period.

Glycomic therapeutics are used with proteomics for delivering the best quality therapeutics. The surging market of proteomics is expected to increase market growth going forward.

The healthcare sector has been undergoing technological advancements, as a result of which the latest technological practices like mass spectrometry are being used in the market. This as well is expected to surge the adoption of glycomic therapeutics.

The manufacturers in the market of glycomic therapeutics are investing huge amounts in research and development in order to come up with better types of therapeutics. This might have a positive influence on glycomic therapeutics adoption trends.

However, the game-changer for the market is expected to be the increased application in drug delivery. This is expected to have a mammoth impact on the glycomic therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increased government initiatives to increase awareness regarding the benefits of glycomic therapeutics are expected to further enhance the market share.

However, the market is plagued by a lack of skilled professionals and also high costs, which might challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33227

Key Takeaways:

Based on the class, the synthetic segment is poised to hold the maximum share in the glycomic therapeutics market during the forecast period. The isolated segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, surging ahead with a CAGR of nearly 17.6%.

Based on the structure, the glycoproteins segment is expected to hold the majority market share, owing to its ability to support the immune system. However, the targeting sialic acid segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

On the basis of indication, the influenza type A and B is all set to have the largest glycomic therapeutics market share.

On the basis of mode of action, the erythropoietin and Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) segment is expected to have the largest market share. However, the inhibits neuraminidase segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

North America is expected to be the largest region for the glycomic therapeutics market during the forecast period. USA is expected to hold the maximum market share in the North America region. The presence of many diabetic patients makes USA a huge market.

Europe is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Being home to maximum number of cancer patients makes Europe a big glycomic therapeutics market.

Japan is expected to grow by a decent rate during the forecast period.

South Korea is meant for skilled medical professionals, which makes the country a massive prospect for the market.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33227

Competitive Landscape

The market is currently driven by massive technological developments. Apart from that, the key players are investing huge amounts on research activities, which is expected to propel the market growth.

Some of the key developments are:

In February 2022, New England Biolabs Launched the LyoPrime Luna RT-qPCR Master Mix, the First Lyophilized Product Since its Acquisition of Fluorogenics.

In October 2022, GSK announced an expanded collaboration with Tempus in precision medicine to accelerate the R&D.

Key Companies Profiled

Halozyme Therapeutics

Bayer AG

Alzheon

GlycoMar

GlaxoSmithKline

Intellihep

Protalix Biotherapeutics

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Genzyme Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33227

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the electric cargo bike market that contains a global industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, battery type, end use, and region.

Other Trending Reports:

Ophthalmic Devices Market

Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Dental Implants Market

Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market

Bioinformatics Market

Market Analysis on Biosensors Market

Cranio Maxillofacial Implants Market

Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market

Dementia and Movement Disorders Market

Disposable Plastic Blood Bags Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com