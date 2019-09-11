With Bolton’s departure, an Iran hawk leaves the chessboard

John Bolton’s departure from the White House removes an obstacle to the possibility of U.S.-Iranian nuclear talks, but the odds of such a dialogue leading anywhere remain low, current and former U.S. officials said on Tuesday.
