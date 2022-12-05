Market Study on Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Advancements in technology Spurring growth of cosmetic dentistry

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a study conducted by Persistence Market Research, the global cosmetic dentistry market is anticipated to secure US$ 30 Billion in 2022, whereas, it was valued US$ 26.43 Billion in 2021. Owing to the rising cases of dental disorders, the increasing awareness among people regarding maintaining dental hygiene and dental aesthetics are responsible for the market growth. Thus, cosmetic dentistry market is expected to secure US$ 106.43 Billion while recording a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2032.

Initially, as a short-term impact of COVID-19, the global cosmetic dentistry industry was hampered. Most of the dental clinics had stopped and discontinued patient appointments and admissions, with only emergency treatments given a permit. This resulted in a lower volume of patient visits and impacted revenue to a great extent. It was reported that there were 19 million fewer routine check-ups at NHS registered dental practices. However, telemedicine became an effective mode of communication for both patients and doctors. On the flip side, in countries such as Australia, due to the longer time spent on Zoom, interest in cosmetic dentistry has increased, highlighting some brighter days ahead for the industry.

As per a survey conducted in the U.K. in 2018, more women opt for aesthetic procedures due to motivational factors such as self-esteem, life satisfaction, and self-related physical attractiveness, and all these women had one similarity—they had high media exposure. Over the last few years, restorative materials have improved significantly.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product type, dental systems and equipment is expected to account for over 33% market share in 2022

By product type, the orthodontic braces segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 27% in the forecast period.

U.S is projected to register a CAGR of 9% for cosmetic dentistry market in the forecast period 2022-2032.

North America is expected to dominate the market for cosmetic dentistry by possessing more than 42% market share in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to possess 35% market share for cosmetic dentistry market.

There are beneficial features of hybrid materials that have been created by combining glass ionomers with composites to achieve enhanced aesthetics without compromising the strength of the material.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global cosmetic dentistry market are taking several initiatives to expand their reach in the global market. Players focus on industry collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships. Some of the eminent players in the region include Align Technology Inc, Dentsply International, Inc, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc, Biolase, Inc, Planmeca Oy, A-dec Inc. Recent key developments in the cosmetic dentistry industry include:

In November 2022, Align Technology Inc announced a strategic collaboration with iTero Element Flex intraoral scanners to desktop labs. Through this collaboration, the company is focusing on connecting general dentist locations with premium full service labs.

In September 2022, Dentsply International launched DS OmniTaper Implant System for dental professionals. Through this, dentists can rely on all virtual situations.

