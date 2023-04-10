Surge in demand for durable protective workwear in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the industrial workwear market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Rise in demand for a range of protective wear among industrial workers is likely to augment the global market. Recent industrial workwear market trends indicate rise in utilization of various of protective wear, including top wear, especially among workers in the manufacturing sector. The global industrial workwear market was valued at US$ 10.7 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19.5 Bn by 2031.

Companies are incorporating high-performance fabrics to develop apparels, which are flame retardant and heat resistant, offer cut & chemical protection, and prevent occupational hazards from electric arc. Rise in popularity of lightweight protective apparel is expected to fuel the industrial workwear market growth.

Increase in trend of sustainable industrial workwear products is likely to present new opportunities for market players. For instance, popularity of workwear made of recycled polyester has increased in the past few years.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Usage of Durable and Safe Industrial Workwear in Manufacturing Sector : In terms of end-use industry, the manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Strict implementation of laws and occupational safety & health regulations in the sector is projected to bolster adoption of protective workwear products. Rise in utilization of protective wear to prevent industrial workers from occupational hazards in the construction sector is a key trend bolstering market development.

Surge in Utilization of Top Wear at Industrial Workplaces: The top wear segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rise in demand for top wear is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for companies in the industrial workwear market. Surge in adoption of vests, visibility apparels, t-shirts, and shirts among industrial workers is expected to augment the segment.

Key Drivers

Rapid expansion of oil & gas, automotive, chemical, construction, and mining industries in developing regions is a key driver of the industrial workwear market

Advancements in fabrics used in protective wear are likely to broaden market outlook. Swift pace of industrialization in developed countries is likely to bolster commercialization of a wide range of industrial workwear.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is anticipated to account for leading share of the global industrial workwear market from 2022 to 2031. Presence of key manufacturers of protective wear for industrial workers is likely to augment the market in the region in the next few years.

Rapid pace of industrialization has bolstered sale of industrial workwear. Germany is projected to account for significant market share, primarily due to implementation of regulations on occupational health in biopharmaceuticals, oil & gas, manufacturing, and chemical sectors.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Demand for industrial workwear in the region is likely to increase due to rise in awareness about workplace safety norms and occupational safety and health risks at factories. Surge in adoption of construction workwear across the region is projected to accelerate market development.

North America is a mature market for industrial workwear. Companies in the region are focusing on product innovation to increase market share. Rise in R&D in fabrics used in personal protective wear is likely to drive the market in the region in the near future.

Competition Landscape

Partnership, merger & acquisition, and geographical expansion are the key competitive strategies adopted by market players. Small number of medium- and large-scale players account for majority stake in the global industrial workwear market.

Key players in the market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Carhartt, Inc., Mascot International A/S, Ansell Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, and Aramark Corporation.

Industrial Workwear Market Segmentation

Type

Top Wear T-shirts Polo Shirts Others Button-down Shirts Sweatshirts Jackets Hoodie Bibs Caps Rainwear Others

Bottom Wear Trousers Denim Non-denim Shorts Rainwear Overalls

Foot Wear Shoes Boots Socks

Overalls

Application

Flame & Heat Resistant

Electric Protection

Electric Arc Protection

Chemical Protection

Cut Protection

High Visibility

Others

End-use Industry

Construction

Home Services

Security Services

Catering Services

Installation Services

Transportation

Hospitality

Forestry

Food Processing and Services

Oil & Mining

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Automotive

Chemical

Landscaping

Others

Fit Type

Men

Women

Unisex

Pricing

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Direct Indirect



Region

North America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Central Europe

Nordic

Benelux

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

