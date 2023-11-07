Unique Investment Model Powers Eco-Friendly Waste Management Solution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When you imagine a franchise, you might picture a burger joint or a sandwich shop. But there’s a lot more to franchising than fast food.

Franchise investment platform FranShares announced today the opening of its first Smash My Trash locations in New Orleans and Providence, Rhode Island.

With more than 160 locally owned locations serving 10,000 customers across 41 states, Smash My Trash is one of America’s fastest-growing franchises. Its Certified Clean Idle Smash Trucks® keep more than 73 million pounds of CO2 out of the atmosphere every year by compacting waste in open-top dumpsters and reducing the need for expensive trash hauls.

The new locations are backed by funds from FranShares ’ online platform, where investors can purchase fractional shares of local franchises — and share in their success.

FranShares makes investing in franchises as easy as buying stocks and bonds. Savvy investors have long prized franchises for their potential to generate recession-resistant streams of passive income. But until recently, high up-front costs and steep time requirements put franchises out of reach for retail investors. With FranShares, anyone can buy a stake in a portfolio of franchise locations for as little as a few hundred dollars.

“Smash My Trash is a fantastic business serving a greater good,” said FranShares founder and CEO Kenny Rose. “The positive environmental impact made the investment opportunity even more compelling, Smash My Trash is meeting a fast-growing demand while helping communities reduce their carbon footprint. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

“We’re proud to bring New Orleans a vital service that saves organizations money while reducing carbon pollution,” said Jason Breakfield, chief operating officer of Smash My Trash New Orleans. “We look forward to hiring local, supporting our friends and neighbors, and making a positive impact on the community.”

FranShares partners with franchises throughout the United States to help investors diversify their portfolios across industries, geographies and business strategies.

Earlier this year, FranShares announced a $12M partnership with Teriyaki Madness to help experienced operators open new locations. The first FranShares-backed Teriyaki Madness opened in August, with more soon to follow.

To dive deeper into franchise investment opportunities or to explore funding avenues for multi-unit franchise growth, visit the FranShares website here .

About FranShares

FranShares is democratizing access to franchise investing, offering a diversified portfolio of investments with minimum outlay as low as $500. Founded by best-selling franchise expert Kenny Rose, and backed by leading investors including Chicago Ventures, FranShares has partnerships with more than 500 franchise brands throughout the United States.

