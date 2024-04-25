Republican legislative leaders in Ohio say they are negotiating with Democrats to assure President Joe Biden appears on the state’s November ballot, but the exact shape of the solution remains murky.
GOP Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman told reporters Wednesday that productive discussions are under way between both legislative chambers and both political parties about how to fix the fact that the Democratic National Convention, where Biden is to be formally nominated, falls aft
