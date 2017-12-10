With foes absent, Venezuela’s socialists to gain from local vote

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s ruling Socialist Party looked set to sweep Sunday’s nationwide mayoral polls, deepening opposition splits and consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s position ahead of a likely 2018 re-election campaign.
