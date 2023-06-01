NEW YORK , June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fintoch, a globally renowned financial technology company, recently released a statement announcing that the preparation work for its FTC launch is about to be completed and is expected to be officially launched in early June 2023. The mining mode will be activated, marking an important milestone for Fintoch, and also inviting global users to witness this important moment together.

FTC’s ecological development plan is also an important part of Fintoch’s statement. As the first sector of the FTC ecosystem, FinSoul has successfully launched and plans to launch other sectors. Fintoch is committed to closely integrating artificial intelligence with digital finance, building innovative artificial intelligence algorithms and smart contracts. This will enhance the intelligence and automation of the public chain, bring exponential growth to the speed of FTC ecological construction, and provide users with more efficient and secure transactions and intelligent financial service experiences.

In order to ensure that the company can be listed on NASDAQ in 2024 and comply with the regulatory requirements of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fintoch will further strengthen its supervision and regulation of the company’s operations. This measure aims to ensure that Fintoch’s business complies with regulations and provides users with a safer and more reliable investment environment.

Fintoch stated that after the official operation of FTC, 28800 blocks will be generated every day, with a reward of 10 FTC for each block. Each Main Chain super node creator will receive a mining (0.5/100) * 20%, which is 0.001 FTC. The remaining 80% of the blocks will receive a reward of 0.004 FTC, which will be distributed by users participating in the super node subscription based on their proportion of subscription amount. Based on this calculation, each Main-Chain super node creator will receive mining of 0.001 * 28800, which is 28.8 FTC per day.

In Fin-Chain, each Fin-Chain financial chain node creator will receive a mining (9.5/10000) * 20%, which is 0.00019 FTC. The remaining 80% of the block rewards will be 0.00076 FTC, which will be distributed by users participating in Fin Chain node subscription based on their proportion of subscription amount.

Based on this calculation, every Fin-Chain financial chain node creator will receive 0.00019 * 28800 mining fees per day, which is 5.472 FTC.

It is understood that after the completion of FTC ecological construction, investors will have the opportunity to obtain a relatively high annualized return rate. In addition, Fintoch’s FTC had already signed a strategic cooperation agreement with a leading AI enterprise before its launch, which will further strengthen the integration of public chain and AI. Fintoch will invest a large amount of funds to accelerate the construction of the public chain ecosystem, in order to seize an important opportunity for the development of artificial intelligence.

With the high integration of finance and artificial intelligence, it will be able to open up a new blue ocean market for the future of the financial technology industry. After being intelligent, financial services will be able to provide personalized financial services to users. By analyzing user data and behavior patterns, tailored investment advice, financial planning, and wealth management products can be provided based on user needs and risk preferences. In the area of blockchain identity authentication and anti fraud, the public chain will be able to provide more secure and trustworthy identity verification and anti fraud mechanisms. This will help prevent identity theft, fraud and financial crime, and improve the security and transparency of the entire financial system. The public chain can even provide more possibilities for the development of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through smart contracts and automated execution, DeFi can provide a wider range of financial services, such as lending, insurance, trading, and stable currency issuance.

The launch of Fintoch’s FTC is of great significance for the fintech industry. This launch will not only further promote the integration of digital finance and artificial intelligence, but also provide more opportunities for global investors. With the continuous improvement of the FTC ecosystem, people’s expectations for its future development are also increasing. Industry insiders generally believe that the launch of FTC will bring new development opportunities to the field of financial technology. The improvement of its intelligence and automation level will provide a more efficient and secure environment for financial transactions, further promoting the innovation and development of digital finance.

