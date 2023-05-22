As the largest market in the world with a value share of 15.4%, the United States is a major player in the global hazardous area equipment industry. The country’s strong regulatory framework and focus on safety make it an attractive market for businesses looking to expand their operations. Additionally, the increasing focus on renewable energy and sustainability is expected to drive demand for hazardous area equipment in the coming years.

NEWARK, Del, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The hazardous area equipment market is projected to generate US$ 9.49 Billion in revenue in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, sales of hazardous area equipment are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching US$ 15.43 Billion by that year. Due to the growing awareness of safety regulations, particularly in high-risk industries like oil and gas, mining, and chemicals, the hazardous area equipment industry is expanding significantly.

The implementation of safety regulations by various governments and the need to prevent accidents and explosions in hazardous environments is driving the demand for hazardous area equipment. Additionally, technological advancements in the equipment’s design and the increasing need for energy efficiency are driving market growth.

Despite the growth in the hazardous area equipment industry, several factors hinder its growth. The high cost of equipment and the need for skilled professionals to handle them are the primary factors that hamper market growth. Additionally, the lack of standardization and certification for hazardous area equipment and the limited availability of these products in remote locations are major restraints for market growth.

The hazardous area equipment industry presents numerous opportunities for growth, such as increasing demand for oil and gas in emerging economies, growing investments in renewable energy, and the rise in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, the need for safety and security in hazardous areas in various industries presents ample opportunities for equipment manufacturers and suppliers to expand their operations.

The hazardous area equipment industry is experiencing several latest trends, such as the use of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) in equipment design and monitoring. These technologies can detect any potentially hazardous conditions and can alert the users and stakeholders in real time. Additionally, the development of compact, lightweight, and portable equipment that can be used in remote locations is a significant trend in the industry. Finally, the growing focus on sustainability and the development of environment-friendly equipment is another trend in the hazardous area equipment industry.

Key Takeaways:

In 2023, the cable glands and accessories segment is expected to account for 32.0% of the hazardous area equipment industry.

The oil and gas end-user segment is expected to account for 37.0% of the market in 2023.

The United States is an important player in the worldwide hazardous area equipment industry with a value share of 15.4% in 2023.

Germany is noted for its technical skills and high-quality manufacturing, with a current value share of 3.2%.

Japan is a significant participant in the hazardous area equipment market, with a value share of 3.9% in 2023.

Australia is a small but significant market for hazardous area equipment, with a value share of 1.1% in 2023.

China is a prominent participant in the hazardous area equipment industry as the world’s fastest-growing market, with a value CAGR of 5.7%.

India is a developing market in the hazardous area equipment industry, with a predicted value CAGR of 6.3%.

The United Kingdom is a modest but significant market for hazardous area equipment, with a value CAGR of 4.1%.

Competitive Landscape:

The hazardous area equipment industry is highly competitive, with numerous established players vying for market share. Some of the leading companies in the industry include ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and Rockwell Automation, Inc.

These companies have a strong global presence and offer a wide range of hazardous area equipment such as explosion-proof lighting, communication equipment, control systems, and sensors. To maintain their position in the market, these companies focus on innovation, product development, and strategic collaborations.

In addition to these established players, several new entrants and startups are emerging in the hazardous area equipment industry. These companies aim to disrupt the market with their innovative and advanced products that offer improved safety and efficiency. However, they face stiff competition from established players who have already established their brand reputation and customer base.

The industry’s competitive landscape is also influenced by factors such as pricing strategies, distribution channels, and customer service. Companies with a wide range of products and a strong distribution network can gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Overall, the hazardous area equipment industry is highly competitive, and companies must continue to innovate and develop advanced products to maintain their position in the market.

Key Segmentation:

By Products:

Industrial Controls

Motors

Strobe Beacons

Visual and Audible Combination Units

Cable Glands and Accessories

Process Instruments

Lighting Products

Sensors

Fire Alarms or Call Points

Others

By Services:

Wired

Wireless

By End-users:

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Automotive and aerospace

Pulp & Paper

Steel & Metal

Energy & Power

others

By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Italy Netherlands Spain France Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea New Zealand

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Egypt Turkey Kuwait Nigeria Oman

Latin America Brazil Chile Peru Argentina



