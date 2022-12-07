Increasing Investments in the Construction to Drive the Growth of the Global Beam clamp Market

Rockville, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global beam clamp market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period and is expected to reach market value of US$ 5,571.1 Million in 2032.

The beam clamps market has shown notable growth in the past, due to increasing demands from several ever-growing industries such as construction, metal fabrication, and others. The market is expected to show significant upward growth from 2022 to 2032 on the back of significant investments in rapid industrialization globally.

Beam Clamps have become increasingly popular in every industry. The trend for open conduct wiring technique in several industries is the initial driver for this market, and the advantages of partially combining two materials with the same strength as of traditional methods, without making any structural changes for the work piece is another choosing factor and driving force for customers.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market. The high industrial and infrastructural developments in North America are expected to be supplemental to the demand for Beam Clamps in the region over the short term. However high growth rate for industrialization in developing nations like India. MEA is expected to provide lucrative opportunities over the long-term forecast.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market witnessed 1.8% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

CAGR for the period of 2017-2021. Under clamp type, mouth beam clamps dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 910.8 million in 2022.

million in 2022. North America dominated the market with 25.5% market share in 2021.

market share in 2021. Copper clamp type likely to represent 8.7% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Conventional Stores Sales Channel beam clamps to have a market value of US$ 1,570.8 Mn in 2022.

Market Development

Major manufacturers are focusing on increasing their profitability and efficiency by developing products that are innovative. In addition to this, companies are finding strategies that will help them to develop solutions and equipment that contribute to the economy, reduce waste, and improve customer satisfaction by delivering high-quality products that help add value.

On 10th June 2020, Arlington announces territory expansion of Power Tech Electrical Sales territory to Arkansas. The organization also appointed Team electrical Sales Ltd as their new agent for the state of Michigan.

Key Companies in Beam Clamp Market:

Eaton

Gibson Stainless & Specialty, Inc.

Producto Electric Corp.

Webb-Rite Safety

Bird Barrier America, Inc.,

Elgen Manufacturing Company, Inc.,

Panduit

PHD Manufacturing, Inc

General Clamp Industries, Inc., (Super Clamp)

Haydon Corporation.

Globe Pipe Hanger Products Inc.

E-Tech Components UK Ltd

Segmentation of Beam Clamp Industry Research

By Clamp Material: Steel Forged Steel Pre-galvanized steel Stainless Steel Cast Malleable Steel Malleable Iron Copper Others

By Clamp Type: Mouth Beam Clamp Small Mouth Wide Mouth Purlin Beam Clamp Universal Clamp Others

By Sales Channel: Conventional Stores Local Hardware shops Electrical Shops Others Online Sales Third-party online sales Independent online sales Supplier sales

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

1. Beam Clamp Market – Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. State of the Global Structural Steel Beam Industry

3.2. Global Clamps Market Outlook: Key Statistics

3.3. Beam Clamp – Evolution & Transition

3.4. Beam Clamp in Associated Industry

3.4.1. Beam Clamps Penetration in Construction Industry

3.4.2. Beam Clamps Demand Evolution with Growth In Welding Industry

3.4.3. Beam Clamps Trend in Electrical Industry

3.4.4. Impact of Beam Clamp on Other Dominating Industries

3.5. Global Beam Clamps Production Analysis by Regions

3.6. Traditional Substitutions for Beam Clamps and Impacts on the Demand Cycle

3.7. Raw Clamp Material Analysis for Beam Clamps

3.8. Recent Developments in Beam Clamps Industry

3.9. Growth and Development Patterns in Beam Clamps Market

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global beam clamp market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of clamp material (steel

(forged steel, pre-galvanized steel, stainless steel, cast malleable steel), malleable iron, copper, others), clamp type (mouth beam clamp (small mouth, wide mouth), purlin beam clamp, universal clamp, others), sales channel (conventional stores (local hardware shops, electrical shops, others), online sales (third-party online sales, independent online sales, supplier sales)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

