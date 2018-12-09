Nick Ayers, in talks with President Donald Trump to become his new White House chief of staff, is a 36-year-old political whiz-kid who could help with the looming re-election campaign, but critics question whether he has the grit needed to keep Trump and an often chaotic administration under control.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Nobel Peace prize winners seek justice for war rape victims - December 9, 2018
- With new chief of staff, Trump tries again to reset White House - December 9, 2018
- Trump pardon of Manafort would be ‘terrible mistake’: Senator Rubio - December 9, 2018