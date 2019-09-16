President Donald Trump will hold one of his signature rallies on Monday night in New Mexico, a longtime Democratic stronghold his campaign has added to the list of states it hopes to win in the November 2020 election.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- With New Mexico rally, Trump seeks to flip state won by Clinton in 2016 - September 16, 2019
- Trump says U.S. does not need Middle East oil, but cargoes keep coming - September 16, 2019
- Chevron CEO: Saudi oil strikes won’t have much short-term impact on U.S. oil production - September 16, 2019