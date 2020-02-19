As the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship is evacuated, Japan faces deepening criticism over its response to the outbreak, tarnishing what was supposed to be a triumphant Olympic year for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- With stricken cruise ship, Japan draws criticism over coronavirus response - February 19, 2020
- Asia stocks rise on lull in virus worry, euro still weak - February 19, 2020
- Second Hong Kong coronavirus death as it awaits stranded cruise passengers - February 18, 2020