The deadline applies to S Corps, partnerships, and multi-member LLCs

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As small businesses prepare to meet the March 15 entity tax filing deadline, filers could save up to 50%* on their business entity tax prep with Block Advisors, a part of H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), compared to the cost of a typical accountant. This applies to businesses filing as an S Corporation, partnership, and multi-member LLCs taxed as partnerships and S Corporations. March 15 is also the deadline to file an S Corporation and partnership tax extension using Form 7004.

“With the March 15 deadline approaching, Block Advisors has certified small business tax pros ready to help small business owners file this year’s taxes, as well as plan a tax strategy for the future,” said Jamil Khan, Chief Strategy and Small Business Officer at H&R Block. “With the expertise that our small business tax pros bring, we help more than 2 million small business owners with their taxes every year and are here to continue to help them get their maximum refund, guaranteed.”

To prepare for their tax appointment, small business owners should bring personal and business identification documents, tax and financials records, sales totals and cost of goods sold, an income statement, and any expense information. In addition to tax preparation services to help business owners get every dollar they deserve, Block Advisors also provides payroll, bookkeeping, and business formation services.

“Tax prep for your business shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg,” said Khan. “Block Advisors can help find every credit and deduction available, with our Maximum Refund Guarantee. We are committed to doing the heavy lifting to help small business owners spend time focusing on what is most important to them.”

To book an appointment with a Block Advisors small business certified tax pro online, go to https://www.blockadvisors.com/ or visit the nearest Block Advisors office.

* Average savings based on national average fees for Federal Form 1065, 1120, and 1120S in latest available 2020 survey conducted by the National Society of Accountants. All tax situations are different. Pricing will vary based on individual circumstances.

