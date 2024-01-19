MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the 2024 White House race appears to be moving toward a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump, the centrist group No Labels is taking steps to prepare for a possible third-party unity ticket.
And the group says it has support, pointing to a slew of public polling that indicates Americans are anything but jazzed about a Biden-Trump presidential election.
“We’re responding to a clear demand from American voters. The vast major
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Environmentalists call on Biden admin to tank natural gas project amid nationwide arctic blast - January 19, 2024
- Freedom Caucus revolts in South Carolina over claims GOP plans to ‘muzzle’ legislative powers, boost Dems - January 19, 2024
- E-bikes caused record deaths, fires last year in New York City - January 19, 2024