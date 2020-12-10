Witness the story of a young woman who experiences dreams that are happening in real life

Breaking News
J.M. Campbell Harmon announces the release of ‘Transedic Dreamers’

LA PLATA, Md., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Growing up in the U.S., J. M. Campbell Harmon was always encouraged to think outside the box and expand her vocabulary. This way of thinking is present in her literature. Her writings encourage readers to think beyond the limitations of everyday life and into the world of the limitless mind. She often explores the conscious and unconscious thought and its relation to sleep states and dreams.

 

In “Transedic Dreamers” (published by Trafford Publishing), she tells the story about a young woman who experiences dreams that are different from the average dreams people experience.  She finds out that the dreams she is having are actually happening in real life.  She meets a young man that shows her that she is not alone in experiencing these dreams. He takes her to a Dome of other dreamers like herself.  At the Dome, she becomes part of a group and makes bonds, finds her long lost mother, and falls deeper in love with the man who brought her there.  She also finds out the Dome is not all it is cracked up out be.

 

“This book will appeal to readers everyone is a dreamer deep down inside.  There is the element of a love story that unfolds throughout the adventure that keeps romantics intrigued, yet it is adventurous, mysterious, and an all-around great read. It is also part one of a series,” Harmon says.

 

“Transedic Dreamers” is a fictional novel that encourages people to think outside the norm and venture into the mysteries of what could be. “I want readers to take away the literal sense of the endless possibility a person can do when they put their mind to it,” Harmon adds. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001285553

 

“Transedic Dreamers”

By J. M. Campbell Harmon

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 248 pages | ISBN 9781698702995

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 248 pages | ISBN 9781698702971

E-Book | 248 pages | ISBN 9781698702988

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

J. M. Campbell Harmon is a book writer, poet and songwriter from a large family of six children, a mother from Trinidad and Tobago, and a father from Jamaica. She currently resides in Maryland with her supportive husband, also a published author, and children.

 

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

