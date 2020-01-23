WITT O’BRIEN’S ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC NEW HIRES TO PUBLIC SECTOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Witt O’Brien’s, LLC (Witt O’Brien’s or the “Company”), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”), announced today that William “Bill” Roche and Richard “Steve” Pierce have joined the Company’s public sector team.

Roche joins Witt O’Brien’s as Senior Project Manager with deep experience in disaster planning, response, and recovery. Most recently, Roche served as the Deputy Regional Administrator for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Region IX (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and the Pacific Islands). He has held multiple positions at DHS and FEMA, including FEMA Region IX Director, Recovery Directorate of the Public Assistance Division, Region IX Infrastructure Branch Chief, and Deputy Public Assistance Officer following the Northridge earthquake in Southern California.

Pierce joins the Company as a Subject Matter Expert in Public Assistance with more than 30-years’ experience in disaster management. He has managed disaster recovery for numerous government agencies, including the City of New Orleans, FEMA, Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality, the Louisiana Governor’s Office of the Oil Spill Coordinator, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Most recently, Pierce served as recovery advisor for four Catholic dioceses in Puerto Rico.

“We are delighted to welcome Bill and Steve to the Witt O’Brien’s family at the start of this new year,” said Tim Whipple, chief executive officer of Witt O’Brien’s. “Their proven expertise will benefit the clients we serve and contribute to our continuing growth.”

* * * * *

About Witt O’Brien’s

Witt O’Brien’s is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our clients by preparing for all types of business disruption. If disaster strikes, we deploy in a matter of hours to help you manage and recover from emergencies as quickly as possible. To learn more about our experience and innovative solutions, please visit us at wittobriens.com .

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

