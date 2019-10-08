WITT O’BRIEN’S EXPANDS SENIOR LEADERSHIP TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

WASHINGTON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Witt O’Brien’s, LLC (Witt O’Brien’s), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (SEACOR), announced today that John Paczkowski and Ricki Henschel have joined the firm in senior leadership positions to accelerate growth in disaster management.

Paczkowski joins the firm as Senior Managing Director. He brings deep leadership experience in emergency management, homeland security, infrastructure protection, public safety and civil authorities’ defense support. Most recently, Paczkowski served as Senior Vice President at ICF International, Inc., a consulting and technology services company. Prior to that role, he directed crisis management, preparedness, disaster recovery and risk management consulting services for local, state, and federal agencies, including serving as the Assistant Director for Operations at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ). While at PANYNJ, Paczkowski led the agency’s emergency operations center after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was later appointed Director of Emergency Management and Security.

Ricki Henschel joins the firm as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, she will lead business development operations, including proposal management and capture strategy for major pursuits and core business opportunities. Henschel previously served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Innovations Learning Practice Lead and Senior Vice President of Business Development Operations at ICF International, Inc., where she led capture strategy for the firm’s largest public and private sector opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have John and Ricki join our growing team,” declared Tim Whipple, CEO of Witt O’Brien’s. “They are exactly the right people to work alongside our nationally recognized experts to accelerate our firm’s growth. Their deep market knowledge and extensive skill sets will help keep Witt O’Brien’s at the leading edge of our industry.”

* * * * *

About Witt O’Brien’s

Witt O’Brien’s is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our clients by preparing for all types of business disruption. If disaster strikes, we deploy in a matter of hours to help you manage and recover from emergencies as quickly as possible. To learn more about our experience and innovative solutions, please visit us at wittobriens.com.

About SEACOR

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

CONTACT: Media Contact Heather Stickler Witt O’Brien’s [email protected] 1-202-585-0780