WizarPOS Joined the White Label Alliance (WLA) to Advocate Open Standard Technologies in the Payment Industry

Android POS Provider Endorses the Open Platform Standards with Industry Allies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WizarPOS, a leading global provider of Android POS and payment systems, became a member of the White Label Alliance, an organization facilitating an open framework for operator-run white-label payment systems. This new membership acclaims WizarPOS’ dedication to Android payment technologies, which has been the two-decade legacy of the Android-only POS vendors in the market. 

Kaishen Zhu, the founder of WizarPOS, remarked, “We are proud to turbocharge the interoperability with other industry-recognized founding members within WLA. The WizarPOS team has been an active member of the GlobalPlatform Device Committee and Small Terminal Interoperable Platform (STIP) since 2005. We endorse the value of the open platform approach and how all stakeholders in the ecosystem can benefit from the standardization and how the total cost of the ownership could be optimized. We are so happy to see that WLA shares the same values with us and enables the economy to flourish with flexibility and easy scaling.” 

With a full in-house technology stack and two-decade know-how in security and payments, WizarPOS offers a full range of acceptance devices, all of which are Android-based, PCI PTS and EMV certified, and have seamless integration with the Android ecosystem. 

About the White Label Alliance

The White Label Alliance (WLA) is a member-driven association designed to shape an open, comprehensive set of component frameworks for ready-to-deploy and interoperable payment solutions. The WLA founding members consist of Giesecke+Devrient, Idemia, and NXP. Learn more about the White Label Alliance at https://wla-payment.org/. 

About WizarPOS

WizarPOS, the trailblazer in Android POS terminal technology, is committed to empowering secure, future-proof, and scalable payment solutions worldwide. Carrying open platform DNA without legacies, the WizarPOS team debuted the world’s first wireless POS device under PCI v1.3 in 2005.  Designing and enabling Android merchant payment ecosystems from devices, SDK, and TMS to SaaS solutions, WizarPOS has shipped over 2 million Android POS worldwide within five years. Visit www.wizarpos.com for more information. 

