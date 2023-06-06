Event offers an opportunity for the local Guadalajara tech community to collaborate on innovative solutions using the latest generative AI tools

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wizeline , an AI-centric digital services provider that builds modern, scalable products and platforms, today announced the launch of its first Generative AI Hackathon, bringing together professionals, students and AI enthusiasts from the tech community to collaborate on the development of innovative solutions using generative AI to solve real-world challenges. The in-person event will be held at the company’s Guadalajara office from Thursday, July 13 through Friday, July 14.

Participants will compete in teams of three to five people to build a working prototype using any generative AI tools or services within an allotted 12-hour window. Each solution must qualify under one of three categories: software development, customer experience, or data analytics. Participants will have a unique opportunity to collaborate with Wizeline’s top data and AI experts and the company’s technology partners while working with the latest AI technology.

“There’s a lot of hype around generative AI for its promise to revolutionize the ways we live and work, and we want to harness this excitement by bringing together passionate, like-minded people to explore the exciting ways we can apply it now,” said Aníbal Abarca, Chief AI & Technology Officer, Wizeline. “Our goal is to cut through the noise and realize the potential of generative AI to deliver real, impactful value today.”

The winning submissions will be selected based on originality, technical complexity, followed theme and practical implementation, with each criterion being weighed equally. Winners will receive exciting prizes, including cutting-edge tech gadgets, exclusive access to top-tier AI resources, and the opportunity to showcase your winning solution to industry leaders.

Registration is open for Wizeline’s Generative AI Hackathon 2023 until June 26th. Participants can register with others as a team or individually, with individual registrants being assigned to a team. Space is limited. To register or find more information, visit www.wizeline.com/wizeline-generative-ai-hackathon-2023/ .

