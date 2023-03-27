MILWAUKEE, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WM Argyle Fund, LLC (the “Fund”), which has nominated three highly qualified director candidates to the Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) (“Broadwind” or the “Company”) Board of Directors (the “Board”) in connection with the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, today issued the following statement:

“The Fund views this appointment – which increases the board to seven members – as an attempt by Broadwind to blunt criticism of the Company, protect the current Board and block meaningful change. This appointment marks the second time the Company has named a new director since the Fund first contacted the Board in July 2022 to open a constructive dialogue about its governance and performance. The Board’s actions show it is not ready do what is required to position the Company for long-term success to benefit stockholders, who have endured years of underperformance by the Company.”

Additional information regarding WM Argyle Fund’s plan to fix Broadwind may be found at www.BWEN2023.com.

About WM Argyle Fund

WM Argyle Fund, LLC, which owns 207,200 of the outstanding common shares of Broadwind, Inc., is an investment fund specifically created to invest in and revitalize Broadwind. We believe the Company has been underperforming due to strategic errors, operational inefficiencies, and inattentive governance. We are looking to ensure the long-term performance of the Company by reconstituting the Broadwind Board with new members.

