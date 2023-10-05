Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that WMC Global has been selected as winner of the “Threat Intelligence Company of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

WMC Global helps clients identify and mitigate the adverse effects of credential phishing, with specialized expertise in mobile attacks. WMC Global’s portfolio of solutions focuses on addressing the complex challenges of combating malicious text messages, eliminating phishing attacks, and preventing threat actors from targeting brands, financial institutions and governments. Security teams can scale in response to mobile threats via WMC Global’s proprietary data feeds of phishing attacks, including intelligence from active phishing kits, threat response and takedown services, automated partner due diligence, and customer experience monitoring.

KITIntel, WMC Global’s breakthrough threat intelligence solution, is a set of static analysis tools for investigating and comparing phishing kit content within single or multiple kits. It disrupts credential phishing attacks using phishing kit intelligence and by “going left,” or monitoring threat actors during the setup of attacks rather than waiting until attacks occur, WMC Global can proactively identify and mitigate active threats.

“Threat analysts deal with customer credential phishing as a daily occurrence; however, in the past, they have lacked actionable intelligence solutions that allow for attribution of these attacks. Phishing kits are an untapped resource. The hidden code elements and vital clues they contain offer the opportunity to attribute mass campaigns back to the responsible threat actor(s),” said Ian Matthews, CEO of WMC Global. “We’re grateful to CyberSecurity Breakthrough for recognizing WMC Global with this award and we will continue to focus on creating cutting-edge SMS phishing solutions that inhibit threat actors’ ability to monetize their attacks.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“WMC Global’s innovative, mobile-first approach to cybersecurity, their extensive mobile ecosystem expertise, and their disruptive threat intelligence strategy make them our ‘Threat Intelligence Company of the Year,’” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “WMC Global’s solutions span a crucial gap in the marketplace and their ability to adapt to, innovate with, and address emerging threats makes them a standout player in the cybersecurity industry.”

About WMC Global

WMC Global is a cybersecurity market leader in digital threat intelligence with specific expertise in mobile, having partnered with Tier 1 mobile carriers for the past 17 years and launched the United States’ first mobile market compliance program.

The WMC Global portfolio is at the forefront of fighting malicious text messages, eradicating phishing attacks, stopping cyber criminals from targeting large brands, financial institutions, and governments, and monitoring consumer experiences for industry compliance. WMC Global helps security teams scale in response to mobile threats by providing its partners with proprietary data feeds of phishing attacks (including intelligence from active phishing kits), threat response and takedown services, automated partner due diligence, and customer experience monitoring.

WMC Global headquarters are located in Fairfax, VA, with offices in London, UK. For more information, follow WMC Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

