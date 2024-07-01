A group of House Republicans are pushing for new legislation to force colleges to be transparent about their policies regarding campus protests and whether that guidance is being followed correctly.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., introduced a bill called the No Tax Dollars For College Encampments Act, backed by six of their fellow House Republicans and several conservative groups like Parents Defending Education Action.

It’s

[Read Full story at source]