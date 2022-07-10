Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Elephant Insurance Services, LLC Data Breach Investigation Alert

Breaking News
NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Elephant Insurance Services, LLC (“Elephant Insurance”) customers.  

On or around April 25, 2022, Elephant Insurance detected an apparent cyberattack attack on its internal network (the “Data Breach”). An investigation revealed that between March 26, 2022 and April 01, 2022, an unauthorized party gained access to Elephant Insurance’s internal network and to certain individuals’ information.

On or around May 25, 2022, Elephant Insurance began notifying consumers of the Data Breach. Information acquired includes names or other personal identifier in combination with driver’s license numbers or non-driver identification card numbers.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from Elephant Insurance and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this investigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at byrd@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com 

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Rachele R. Byrd, Esq.
Email: gstone@whafh.com or byrd@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

