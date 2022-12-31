NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of victims of an Ethos Technologies Inc. (“Ethos”) data breach.

On December 8, 2022, Ethos discovered that unauthorized actors had launched a cyberattack against its website to access certain person’s Social Security numbers (“SSN”) (the “Data Breach”). The vast majority of people affected by the Data Breach were not existing Ethos customers.

To access SSNs, the unauthorized actors entered information they had obtained about individuals from other sources—first and last name, date of birth, and address—into Ethos’ online insurance application flow. This caused a third-party integrated service to return the individuals’ SSNs to the page source code on Ethos’ website. Then, the unauthorized actors used specialized tools to extract SSNs from the page source code of Ethos’ website. The Data Breach spanned from approximately August 4, 2022 through December 9, 2022.

On or around December 21, 2022, Ethos began notifying consumers of the Data Breach. If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from Ethos and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this investigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at byrd@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

