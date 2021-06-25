Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Made in Oregon Stores Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of customers who used a credit or debit card online at the website www.madeinoregon.com during the period from September 2020 through March 2021 and whose card numbers may have been stolen.

Made in Oregon Stores recently announced that hackers had gained access to nearly seven months’ worth of payment card numbers, as well as names, addresses, and contact information for people shopping at their website. It is possible that your name and credit card data were compromised and are being offered for sale on the dark web.

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl Malmstrom, Esq.

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.