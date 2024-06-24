Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Wolfspeed, Inc. ("Wolfspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: WOLF) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.

On August 16, 2023, Wolfspeed issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023. Providing a weaker-than-expected business outlook for 2024, Wolfspeed said that it expects sales to fall within a range of $220 million to $240 million and that it expects to lose between $0.60 and $0.75 per share, significantly more than analyst expectations of a loss of $0.20 per share.

On this news, Wolfspeed’s stock price fell $9.07 per share, or 17.06%, to close at $44.10 per share on August 17, 2023.

Then, on May 1, 2024, Wolfspeed issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Among other items, Wolfspeed reported revenue of $200.7 million, missing analyst estimates of $201.09 million.

On this news, Wolfspeed’s stock price fell $2.55 per share, or 9.77%, to close a $23.56 per share on May 2, 2024.

Then, on June 20, 2024, Reuters reported that Wolfspeed had “delayed plans to build a $3 billion plant in Germany” and “won’t start construction . . . until mid-2025 at the earliest, two years later than its original target.”

On this news, Wolfspeed’s stock price fell $2.24 per share, or 8.62%, to close at $23.76 per share on June 20, 2024.

