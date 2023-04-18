New version empowers organizations to navigate evolving risk and compliance landscape, and includes AI-powered regulatory compliance capabilities, unified and streamlined user interface, and advanced mobile features

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its goal to provide clients with meaningful innovation and improvement, Wolters Kluwer Enablon has released V9 2023 of the Enablon Vision Platform, its integrated risk management platform. This major release brings valuable changes, additional functionality, and usability enhancements to the Enablon Vision Platform. AI-powered regulatory compliance capabilities and advanced mobile features help businesses navigate ever-evolving risk and compliance requirements.

“Today organizations are challenged to conduct business in a more responsible, productive, and safe manner,” says Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “Our Enablon Vision Platform enables a more comprehensive view of risk by breaking down silos between EHS, risk, sustainability, and compliance. And V9 2023 better equips customers to predict and prevent incidents, attain greater operational excellence, and achieve their goals.”

The V9 2023 release features upgrades across all Enablon domains, as well as the Vision Platform and mobile solutions. Notably, it includes expanded internal and external integration capabilities, empowering users and businesses to unlock new cross-domain use cases, which include bringing incident data into Control of Work, incorporating H&S data in ESG reporting, and more.

Top additions of V9 2023 include:

Compliance AI: Streamlines and simplifies the processing of regulatory documents. Accelerates the approval process by inputting conditions and translating them into actions to track and mitigate potential non-compliance.

Unified and streamlined user interface: Perform work more quickly, safely and effectively with an improved centralized dashboard that can be tailored based on types of users.

New integrated data platform (beta): Leverage the platform’s deep collection and calculation engine as the single source of truth.

Mobile capabilities: Utilize new user onboarding, custom layouts and improved system performance, including the ability to use an on-device camera to scan QR codes.

“V9 2023 of the Enablon Vision Platform provides important additions that will enable organizations to use a consistent approach to risk management that promotes data transparency, which will ultimately help them make better, more informed decisions,” says Rob Davis, Vice President of Product Management, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “We continue to innovate and push the boundaries with this single, cohesive, user-friendly platform by helping some of the world’s leading brands keep pace with everchanging requirements for risk, compliance, and ESG performance.”

V9 2023 is now available for new Enablon customers and as an upgrade for existing customers. For more information, visit www.enablon.com, and follow Enablon on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enablon is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for Environment, Health, Safety (EHS); Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Operational Excellence, and Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC). The business helps create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on Enablon’s solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact.

