Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Share Buyback Transaction Details November 9 – 15, 2017

Share Buyback Transaction Details November 9 – 15, 2017

November 16, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 157,095 of its own ordinary shares in the period from November 9, 2017 up to and including November 15, 2017 for €6.7 million and at an average share price of €42.43.

These share repurchases are part of the three-year share buyback program (2016-2018) originally announced on February 24, 2016. The cumulative number of shares repurchased under this three-year program is now as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2016-2018

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration

(€ million) Average share price

(€) 2017 To Date 6,925,430 263.3 38.02 2016 5,826,473 199.7 34.28 Total 12,751,903 463.1 36.31

On February 24, 2016, we announced a three-year (2016-2018) share buyback program of up to €600 million, including repurchases made to offset performance share issuance. In 2016, we completed €200 million in share buybacks under this program. On July 28, 2017, the program was expanded by €100 million in 2017 in order to mitigate the earnings dilution from the sale of Transport Services and certain U.K. publishing assets, increasing the total program to €700 million (2016-2018). We are committed to completing €300 million in share buybacks by year-end 2017.

Current repurchases are being executed under a third party mandate granted on September 26, 2017. Under this mandate, we intend to implement share buybacks of up to €50 million in the period from November 2, 2017 up until December 31, 2017, and a further up to €50 million in the period from January 1, 2018 up to and including February 19, 2018.

Share repurchases are made within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and Wolters Kluwer’s Articles of Association. Repurchased shares are added to and held as Treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

