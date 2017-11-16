Woman accuses Senator Al Franken of unwanted groping, kiss

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A radio broadcaster accused U.S. Senator Al Franken on Thursday of touching her breasts while she slept and forcing a kiss on her in 2006 when he was still a comedian and the two were preparing to perform before U.S. troops in the Middle East.
