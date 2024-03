A woman was arrested after allegedly tossing a red liquid onto Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade during a campaign visit to Phoenix.

Anasilvia Gomez-Zamora, 30, was taken into custody in connection with the incident, which happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.

She was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, endangerment and resisting arrest.

BIDEN BORDER VISIT UNDERSCORES KAMALA HARRIS’ SHRINKING R

[Read Full story at source]