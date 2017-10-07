Woman arrested trying to scale gates of UK’s Buckingham Palace

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said they had arrested a woman who was trying to scale the front gates of Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace home in central London on Saturday, saying the incident was not terrorism-related.
