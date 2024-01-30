A woman whose name is listed on the Minnesota presidential primary ballot as third-party candidate says she did not agree to run.
Krystal Gabel told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that she learned her name is on the March 5 ballot for Minnesota’s Legal Marijuana Now Party from a Google alert.
Party leaders told the newspaper in an email that they had been “talking and posting about this in our leadership group on Facebook, which Krystal is a part of,” and “Krysta
