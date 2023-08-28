CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Megan M. Stirrat, CFP®, CDFA®, SE-AWMA® and Tenley Y. Hardt have joined LPL Financial to launch a new independent practice, Revel Private Wealth. They chose to affiliate with LPL’s supported independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth Services, and reported having served approximately $325 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Merrill Lynch.

Based in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., Stirrat is a Forbes Top Woman Wealth Advisor** with nearly 30 years of industry experience. Four years ago, she teamed up with Hardt, who has a background in entertainment and strategic business consulting. Together, they take a collaborative approach to comprehensive wealth management by providing highly customized, goals-based investment strategies and plans. They specialize in helping women in transition and those in the sports and entertainment industry.

“We are both passionate about empowering women to better understand their financial and wealth management goals,” said Stirrat, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, adding that they often participate in financial literacy efforts and community events to help women find their voice and take charge of their financial futures. “As women, we have a sensitivity and understanding of what they may be going through, and we’re very compassionate as we help clients navigate their situations.”

A former Academic All-American rower at Michigan State and “loyal and loud” Spartans football fan, Stirrat said her sports designation was also a natural fit. Especially when paired with Hardt’s experience in the entertainment industry.

“There are huge opportunities in the sports field, especially now that college athletes can be paid. We want to educate them and help prepare them for a more confident financial future,” Hardt said, noting she and Stirrat consider themselves quarterbacks for their clients’ financial lives, often working closely with attorneys, CPAs and other professionals to provide a more holistic, in-depth financial analysis.

As the industry continues to evolve, the Revel advisors decided it was time to break away from the wirehouse model and build their own independent practice.

“We shopped around and had a lot of conversations during an extensive due diligence process, and it became clear to us that LPL is the right place to be in order to elevate our offering and continue keeping clients the top priority,” Stirrat said. “LPL exists entirely to serve the advisor, in whatever capacity we might need. They are quietly in the background, giving us the freedom to operate on our own terms with ultimate choice and flexibility.”

Moving to LPL Strategic Wealth Services

The advisors were drawn to the “built in support system” provided by LPL Strategic Wealth Services, which is designed for financial advisors who want to own their business without the burden of operational and business management responsibilities.

Advisors who use Strategic Wealth have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform, along with an added layer of ongoing strategic support for daily operations and long-term business management. They benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice at LPL. Then, after the transition is complete, Strategic Wealth teams receive ongoing operations support managed by a team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact and dedicated resources, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the needs of their clients, culture and evolution of their practice.

“With LPL Strategic Wealth Services, we have a team of people supporting us with their own unique skillsets so that we can focus on taking care of our clients. That’s a win-win,” Stirrat said. “We are so excited to see what’s ahead for Revel Private Wealth.”

In naming their new independent practice, it was important to find a brand that fit their personality and aspirations for their firm. “When you think of ‘revel,’ it means to enjoy oneself in a lively way,” Hardt said. “That’s what we do and that’s what we want for our clients—to revel in their success and help them reach it. Life can be so busy at times with so many distractions, especially as women and moms. We don’t want to forget to revel in the moment. To live for today and plan for tomorrow.”

Outside of work, the advisors take active roles in their community. Stirrat is chairwoman for the Susan Samueli Integrated Health Institution’s Women’s Wellness Day in Irvine. She served for many years as the President of the Orange County Michigan State Alumni Club, hosts the annual Alumni Golf Tournament, and founded the Alumni Professionals Club in Orange County. Hardt is a volunteer with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, coaches youth soccer, is a member of the PTA and participates with EcoChallenge.org. She also chaired multiple Habitat for Humanity’s “Women Build” and “Veterans Build” projects.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Megan and Tenley to the LPL community and congratulate them on the launch of their independent business. We understand that managing a practice is complex, which is why we are committed to innovation and providing strategic business resources that address advisors’ all-encompassing needs. The LPL Strategic Wealth Services team is deeply committed to providing personalized support for each step of their journey as they grow their business on their own terms, evolve with the industry and bring more value to clients. We look forward to supporting Revel Private Wealth and their vision for their practice.”

