Sock-scription will feature seasonal designs, premium socks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spirit Sox USA, a women-owned and operated business, helmed by CEO and Founder Lisa Riggs, announced today the launch of a premium subscription service. The company’s beloved custom-branded socks are now available for purchase directly by consumers. Previously, the company offered its products directly to organizations – from nonprofits to large corporations. These socks often found their way onto feet in support of local fundraising drives for schools, or tech workers in Silicon Valley as a company perk. Spirit Sox USA is now officially “B2C” as well as “B2B,” and with that, the company is making waves.

“We’re excited to offer Spirit Sox to so many more people through this direct launch to consumers,” said Riggs. “Our sock-scription is an un-feet-able gift!”

Spirit Sox USA is a company well-known for its support of local communities. The company dedicates at least five percent of its profits to putting socks on the feet of homeless people across the United States.

Consumers will be happy to find out that the company’s “Sock-Worthy Surprise” subscription box will be available to them starting on Dec. 5. With National Sock Day falling the day before, the timing just makes sense. Each package delivered to customers will contain two pairs of premium-quality dress socks. The designs of those socks will be a pleasant surprise to customers when they arrive.

“Sock-Worthy Surprise” packages are available for one-time purchase or as a three, six or 12-month subscription with all options coming in at just $18 (or less!) per month. Orders will be delivered as they’re received, and shipping is always free. Orders placed before noon PST will ship on the same day, with those placed afterward shipping on the following day. With an estimated delivery of 3 to 5 days, Spirit Sox will arrive as a fun, convenient, and inexpensive way to accessorize anyone’s attire.

Socks will be available in three options — men’s, women’s, or unisex. In fact, Spirit Sox USA is one of the only companies that offers a unisex option, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

While a Spirit Sox USA subscription would make an excellent Christmas gift this year, designs will be seasonal, so subscribers will be able to rock new socks all year long!

For more information or request an interview, contact kamie@artemia.com.

Contact Information:

Kamie Stephen

PR

kamie@artemia.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.