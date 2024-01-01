Kimberlee Singler will face extradition proceedings after her daughter, 9, and son, 7, were found dead last monthA woman suspected of killing two of her children in the US before leaving the country has been arrested in the UK and will appear in court to face extradition proceedings.Kimberlee Singler’s nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were found dead on 19 December when police responded to a report of a burglary at their home. Police later said the report turned out to be unfounded. Continue reading…

Read Full Story