Women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct seek congressional probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Three women who have accused U.S. President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct called on Monday for a congressional investigation into his behavior amid a wave of similar accusations against prominent men in Hollywood, the media and politics.
