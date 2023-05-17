Pittsburgh, PA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Women In Bio is proud to announce that Gina Ford has joined our team as Executive Director. Gina brings a wealth of experience, having worked in the life science and non-profit industries for years. She is a champion of women in the sciences, and we are thrilled to have her guide WIB into the future.

As WIB nears the conclusion of its latest 3-year Strategic Plan and looks ahead to the future, we are thrilled to have Gina at the helm. Her leadership will continue to drive positive changes that will elevate our operational excellence, enrich our existing programming, and reinforce WIB’s position as a premier organization for women impacting the life sciences and beyond.

“After an extensive search with hundreds of candidates, I am thrilled for Gina Ford to serve as the WIB Executive Director.”

WIB President Azurii K. Collier, Ph.D. shared: “As a pharmacist by training, prior association Executive Director, and a formidable corporate executive, we believe Gina will identify and deliver on big audacious ideas. Gina is the right leader for WIB’s growth phase, and I look forward to all we will achieve together in a One WIB spirit.”

Gina Ford is a highly experienced professional with 20 years of expertise in life sciences, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries. Throughout her career, she has held leadership roles in Corporate Strategy, Commercial, Portfolio Management, Business Development and Patient Advocacy.

As the new Executive Director of Women In Bio, I am honored to lead an organization comprised of some of the most talented and accomplished women in the life science industry. Women In Bio has established itself as the premier organization dedicated to advancing women in our industry, and I am excited to work with our members and partners to continue this legacy. Together, we will drive progress toward greater gender diversity and equity and ensure that women have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed in the life sciences and beyond. – Gina Ford, WIB Executive Director

As the principal of One Joule, LLC, a corporate strategy consulting firm she founded, Gina provided strategic advice to life science clients on various business aspects, including company formation, corporate strategy, fundraising, dealmaking, and US commercial and globalization strategies. In her recent Executive and C-Suite roles at OncoSynergy, NephroSant, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Gina was responsible for Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development, and Commercial Planning, where she helped drive growth and development for these companies.

Gina is a Doctor of Pharmacy with an MBA. She is an accomplished start-up and growth phase expert, sought after for her successful fundraising experience at all levels. Early in her career, Gina was the executive director for the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists. Her long-term focus on patient advocacy highlights her commitment to the life science industry’s core mission of improving patient outcomes through innovative therapies and treatments. Gina’s previous industry leadership roles include AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, Solstice Neurosciences, and Elan Pharmaceuticals.

WIB President-Elect Sarah Odeh commented: “I’m thrilled that Gina is joining our team! With her background, Gina is perfectly positioned to continue driving WIB forward. Her vision and commitment to WIB will allow us to continue elevating and celebrating all women, from the classroom to the boardroom, who are impacting and changing the life sciences”.

This June, Gina will be heading to Boston for the BIO International Convention where she is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to connect with WIB’s Volunteer Leaders, Supporters, Sponsors, and Partners. It’s the perfect chance to discuss all things WIB and strengthen our network of allies in the life sciences industry.

