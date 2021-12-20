Women In Bio Elects Dr. Azurii Collier as 2022 President-Elect

Dr. Azurii Collier Women In Bio 2022 President-Elect

Pittsburgh, PA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Women In Bio (WIB), a national organization of professionals committed to promoting the careers, leadership and entrepreneurship of all women in the life sciences, has elected Dr. Azurii Collier of the Greater Chicago area as the 2022 National President-Elect. Collier currently serves as the WIB-National Sponsorship Committee Chair and previously served as WIB-National Sponsorship Committee Co-Chair and as an active member of Women In Bio for six years.

“I am very excited for Azurii to join the 2022 Women In Bio Executive Team. Her thoughtful leadership and previous success as our National Sponsorship Chair will no doubt serve her well as President-Elect, and I look forward to working with her as we continue WIB’s mission of empowering women in the life sciences,” said Women In Bio 2022 President, Katie Williams.

Collier earned her Ph.D. in Cognitive Neuroscience from Northwestern University and a B.S. in Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology from Emory University. She also completed management education from top business schools, including the Kellogg School of Management and University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. She is passionate about advancing the best of research science to get medicines and innovations to market faster.

Her career began as an academic researcher at numerous research institutions. From there, she dedicated over a decade to advising biotech startups in therapeutics, medical devices, and digital health; and consulting global pharmaceutical companies in R&D strategy. Today, Collier uses her skills and experience as Director of Enterprise Innovation at AbbVie.

Collier looks forward to further contributing to the WIB mission of empowering women in the life sciences when she begins her term on January 1, 2022.

“I am honored to lead this premier organization that supports women at each stage of their career,” Collier said. “Together, we will elevate the collective impact of women in the industry and advance the discoveries that will fuel, feed and heal the world,” she added.

ABOUT WOMEN IN BIO (WIB)

Founded in 2002 to support women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 14 chapters across North America and Montreal. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit http://www.womeninbio.org.

